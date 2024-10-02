Hungary won’t support EU plan to send instructors to Ukraine — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, October 2. /TASS/. Hungary will not support the EU plan to send military advisors and instructors to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

According to him, the EU has made a decision to start training Ukrainian servicemen on the territory of member states in November 2022, but now sending military advisors to Ukraine for coordination tasks is on the agenda.

"Unfortunately, this is a dangerous proposal. In our opinion, it will significantly increase the risk of escalation of the war and thus its further expansion. It is also dangerous for us, for Hungary, because when a conflict escalates, it always escalates first for the neighbors, not thousands of kilometers away. <...> So we say 'no' to this proposal, we have already informed the European External Action Service in Brussels that we cannot support the proposal in this form. We have asked them to reconsider," the MTI news agency quoted the top diplomat as saying.