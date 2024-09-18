Trump says may meet with Zelensky next week — agency

NEW YORK, September 19. /TASS/. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will "probably" meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who will be visiting the United States next week.

"Probably, yes," Reuters cited Trump as saying. He did not say however where and when this meeting might take place.

Earlier, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby did not confirm US President Joe Boden’s plans to meet with Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly high-level debate due to be held from September 24 through 30.