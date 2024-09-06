Ukraine looking at letting foreigners serve in military intelligence, become army officers

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s cabinet suggests that foreigners be allowed to become officers of the Ukrainian army and serve in military intelligence, Taras Melinchuk, the government’s representative at the Vekhovna Rada, or Ukraine’s parliament, said.

In a post on his Telegram channel, he wrote that he supports the bill amending the law on military conscription and military service envisaging a possibility of employing foreign officers to the national army, transport and national guard services.

Similar amendments, in his words, are proposed to the law on intelligence to allow hiring foreigners and persons without citizenship to serve at the defense ministry’s intelligence department. Now the law explicitly bans this.

In January 2023, Ukraine adopted a law legalizing the status of foreigners who join National Guard units. This February, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree to allow foreigners and persons without citizenship be contracted by the National Guard service as privates or sergeants.