Mali government controls almost entire country thanks to Russian help — Air Force

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Malian government in its fight against a coalition of terrorists regained control of almost all of the country’s territory thanks to cooperation with Russia, Malian Air Force Chief of Staff Alou Boi Diarra said in an interview with RTVI television.

"Russia is our loyal and reliable partner, a friendly country. Moreover, it is our historical ally, which has been helping us since the establishment of our state. And Russia's main goal is to ensure security in our country," he said.

"In recent years, thanks to our cooperation with Russia, the Armed Forces of Mali have been sufficiently strengthened. Thanks to our cooperation with Russia, we have been able to acquire powerful weapons, which are essential in our current situation. Russia has also sent instructors to our country to help us in the operation and combat use of this equipment, to tell us how best to use it. And it is thanks to cooperation with Russia that we have been able to regain control of almost all of our country's territory," Diarra continued.

'Invaluable contribution'

"Moreover, Russian servicemen are fighting side by side with the Armed Forces of Mali and even dying alongside our soldiers. We will never forget this. This is an invaluable contribution of the Russian Federation to the territorial integrity of our country and even to its survival, the continuation of its existence," the officer said.

Diarra did not specify how many Russian troops are stationed in Mali.

"I don't have the numbers with me right now, but I would like to say that it is a significant contribution from Russia and a significant number of people that it is sending us to support us," he said.

Diarra mentioned that he was part of his country's delegation, led by Mali's defense minister, that recently visited Russia. He said he was "very honored to be present at the meeting with the Russian defense minister."

"I see that the Defense Minister [Andrey Belousov] and Deputy Defense Minister Mr. [Yunus-Bek] Yevkurov pay great attention to our country. And I would like to give a high assessment to the relations that exist between our two countries," the Malian officer said.

Last week, Diarra visited the Army-2024 arms show at the Patriot Exhibition and Convention Center outside Moscow.

The armed conflict between the Malian government and groups of extremists and separatists began in 2012. Since then, the country has been gripped by crisis that mostly affects security and social and economic development.