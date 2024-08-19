Water supply crisis getting worse in southern Gaza Strip

DUBAI, August 19. /TASS/. A water supply crisis is getting worse in the southern Gaza Strip as Israeli troops are destroying water wells, tanks and pipes, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reports.

According to the broadcaster’s report from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, four out of the five major tanks in the city have been destroyed. Damage has also been done to wells and distribution networks, leaving the local population with almost no access to clean water.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages.