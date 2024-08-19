{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Water supply crisis getting worse in southern Gaza Strip

Damage has also been done to wells and distribution networks, leaving the local population with almost no access to clean water

DUBAI, August 19. /TASS/. A water supply crisis is getting worse in the southern Gaza Strip as Israeli troops are destroying water wells, tanks and pipes, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reports.

According to the broadcaster’s report from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, four out of the five major tanks in the city have been destroyed. Damage has also been done to wells and distribution networks, leaving the local population with almost no access to clean water.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages.

Participation in SCO, CSTO benefits Astana — Kazakh defense minister
"These two powerful organizations are striving to ensure peace and accord in our regions, facilitating the development of our countries," Ruslan Jaqsylyqov noted
Situation in Kursk Region: elimination of Ukrainian mobile groups, HIMARS launchers
Ukraine’s overall losses in the course of combat operations stand at up to 2,860 troops
Azerbaijani ambassador says he is finishing his diplomatic mission in Moscow
I hope very much that I will be elected and this will be a great honor to be the first lawmaker from Karabakh after its liberation, Polad Bulbuloglu said
US should immediately negotiate with Russia, Ukraine — presidential candidate
"We need to engage in basic diplomacy," Jill Stein said
EU ministers to discuss military supplies to Kiev on August 29-30 amid Kursk raid
Support of Ukraine, including possible new military supplies, will obviously be the key issue on the agenda, a diplomatic source in Brussels said
Ukrainian parliament speaker certain that canonic Orthodox Church will be banned soon
It would be up to experts to decide what religious organizations should be closed, Ruslan Stefanchuk said
Belarus reinforces troops near border with Ukraine
Troops have already been reinforced
Much-vaunted Patriots can’t even defend themselves
In the course of the special military operation, it was confirmed that Russian air defense systems have the potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities
Lukashenko says draft dodgers from Ukraine fleeing to West via Belarus
"98% is men who run from the war and do not want to carry on war," Lukashenko added
Pilot of Tu-22M3 bomber that crashed in Irkutsk dies
Governor Igor Kobzev expressed his condolences to the pilot’s friends and family
Azerbaijani president and his wife welcome Putin at informal dinner at their residence
The meeting was held in an informal atmosphere, with the two leaders sitting in a summer terrace in white shirts with their jackets and ties off
Israeli military reports killing two high-ranking Hamas members in West Bank
The IDF press service said they were involved in planning the shooting attack in the West Bank on August 11, 2024
Minsk, Moscow see from where in West aggression against Common State may come — Lukashenko
"We see from where the most serious blow may be dealt at our Union and at our joint group," he said
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts damage on Ukraine’s nationalist Azov special force
Ivan Bigma noted that "in counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian Gvozdika and Krab motorized artillery systems, one M198 howitzer, one FH70 towed howitzer, one M119 artillery gun as well as 17 mortar detachments"
Over 1,700 people evacuated from border areas of Kursk Region in 24 hours
Around 10,000 people, including 3,000 children, are in 174 emergency shelters in 24 regions across Russia
Over 30 aftershocks registered in past day after earthquake in Russia’s Kamchatka
Аn intense aftershock process can last for up to a month and then it will subside and become less intense
Wintershall Dea has no plans to repair Nord Stream gas pipeline — CEO
Wintershall Dea is a shareholder of the Nord Stream gas pipeline operator (with a 15.5% stake)
French actor Alain Delon dies aged 88
Since the 1990s, his film appearances had been rare, while in 2017 he announced the end of cinema career
Russian forces clear Martynovka in Kursk Region of Ukrainian troops — commander
It is noted that the Ukrainians had been pulling "everything they could" to those settlements with a view to breaching the Russian defenses and establishing a route to push deeper into Russia as they realized that Russian forces had been holding them off
Dozens of experts urge NATO not to admit Ukraine — Politico
Kiev’s membership may trigger NATO’s Article 5, they said
Russia to test new 122mm robotic howitzer in Ukraine operation
The Klever robotic howitzer was unveiled at the Army 2024 international military-technical forum outside Moscow
Russian air defenses down 10 HIMARS rockets, 35 Ukrainian drones over day
Russian forces repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 116th mechanized and 44th airmobile brigades
Ukrainian forces unprepared for Russia’s resistance in Kursk Region — Chechen commander
Apty Alaudinov noted that Ukrainian combat hardware is currently under attack by a large number of Russian units
Kiev begins preparation of attack on Kursk nuclear power plant — Russian Foreign Ministry
Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that Moscow will immediately use harsh response measures
Kiev may not have enough ammunition for offensives in medium term — report
"The current level of donations for artillery systems will not meet the Ukrainian army’s reconstitution and force generation requirements," the report emphasizes
US coalition fighter bomber flies too close to Russian plane in Syria
The incident took place at an altitude of around 6,700 meters over the al-Tanf area in the Homs governorate
Russian air defenses down drone over Oryol Region
Andrey Klychkov also said that despite ongoing Ukrainian attacks, the Oryol Region continued to provide assistance to internally displaced persons from the border areas of the neighboring Russian regions
Kiev forces lost over 530 servicemen in Battlegroup Center responsibility zone in a day
Two counterattacks of the assault groups of the 23rd and 31st Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled, the head of the group’s press center Alexander Savchuk said
Nothing to talks about with Kiev regime, which is killing civilians — Russian diplomat
The West, according to Zakharova, must push Kiev to stop committing terror attacks on critical infrastructure in Russia
Israel holding ‘very complex negotiations’ on hostage release — Netanyahu
Strong military and diplomatic pressure are the way to secure the release of our hostages, he stressed
Kursk attack may get Ukrainian army in more trouble on eastern front — newspaper
The paper points out that in order to carry out the attack, Ukraine "transferred troops and weapons from its already-creaking front lines," which "risks making a bad situation worse"
Russian consulate general’s office may be opened in Azerbaijan, says ambassador
This issue is in the stage of discussions
Putin appoints Sergey Butin as First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia — decree
Sergey Butin was born in 1964; he graduated from the Moscow State University Institute of Asian and African Studies
Press review: Berlin's Nord Stream probe smells fishy and Putin tables peace proposal
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 15th
Russia’s Battlegroup East eliminates 105 Ukrainian troops in 24 hours — top brass
"In 24 hours, over 105 troops of the enemy, a towed Msta-B howitzer, eight automotive equipment units, three fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and two ammunition supply points were eliminated," Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told
Ukraine launching decoy missiles toward Crimea to probe into its defenses — official
The enemy is again probing into the peninsula’s defenses, Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said
Top commander says two more Ukrainian servicemen surrender in Kursk area
He reported that five Ukrainian militants, including a fighter of the Azov battalion (banned in Russia, recognized as terrorist) were captured in the Kursk area in two days
Robots on display at Army 2024 arms show adapted to real warfare — top brass
According to Vasily Yelistratov, the servicemen tested the equipment in the special military operation area and sent their feedback and criticical remarks to developers
Russia continues to suppress Ukrainian breakthrough attempts in Kursk area — top commander
The enemy is trying to break through into our territory around the clock, Apty Alaudinov said
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42 mcm via Sudzha
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Five more refugees leave Rukban camp in Syria — Russian reconciliation center
The situation in the Rukban refugee camp located in the US-occupied al-Tanf area remains unfavorable
Russian Su-34 bomber destroys Ukrainian armor by glide bombs in Kursk Region
The strike against enemy’s fortified targets was delivered by upgraded aerial bombs
Diplomat blasts international organizations that failed to condemn murder of volunteers
Maria Zakharova underscored that the killed volunteers were what the West calls "humanitarians," they were aiding civilians
Hezbollah and Iran lower level of alertness in their rocket and missile units — NYT
At the same time, representatives of the Israeli authorities indicate that intelligence data is constantly changing, the newspaper adds
Defense of Belarusian western border has been developed by Minsk, Moscow — Lukashenko
The border between Belarus and Ukraine is mined "as never before" now and the Ukrainian military can only cross it with huge losses, Lukashenko noted
Putin reveals EU resale scheme of Gazprom’s gas at spot prices may be fueling crisis
The Russian President also recalled that the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline has been switched to reverse mode
Putin, Aliyev set for extensive dialogue in Baku, says ambassador
А both presidents are set for an extensive dialogue, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said
Iran ready to transit Russian gas through its territory — ambassador to Moscow
Jalali specified that Russia ranked first in terms of foreign investment in the country in 2023
West involved in planning of attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk region — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev dismissed the US Department of State’s claims of non-involvement into the matter
Geomagnetic storm begins on Earth — expert
The geomagnetic storm is expected to continue at least until Sunday noon
US authorities have embarked on path of total censorship — ambassador Antonov
"Freedom of speech in the modern United States is sacred only if this word is pro-American," the diplomat said
Kursk Region's Sudzha is not under Ukrainian army’s control — mayor
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
No formal request yet from Russia for military assistance over situation in Kursk — CSTO
The Collective Security Treaty Organization emphasized that it closely monitored the developments
FSB opens criminal case over illegal crossing of border in Sudzha by Italian reporters
These charges carry a hefty fine or an imprisonment of up to four years
Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka region starts to erupt
The press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s department in the Kamchatka region said the eruption had no effect on the daily life of local residents
Putin arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit
His talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to focus on the current state of and prospects for the further development of bilateral relations, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda
Ukraine keeping over 120,000 troops on Belarusian border — Lukashenko
The environment on the border also deteriorated during preparations to a parade in Minsk on Independence Day at the end of June and the beginning of July, the president added
US keeps fuelling conflict in Ukraine — presidential candidate
Jill Stein said that it is necessary to stop flow of weapons and funds that basically throw gasoline on the fires in Ukraine
French politician calls on EU to stop helping Kiev if it is behind Nord Stream blasts
A theory that the act of sabotage at the gas pipelines had been committed by a group of six Ukrainians without any external support "looks improbable", Florian Philippot said
NATO looking to divide up Western Ukraine among members — Russian diplomat
"No NATO ally would ever receive the copious amounts of [funds and weapons] that non-member Ukraine has," Maria Zakharova argued
Russian warplanes strike four militant bases in Syrian mountains
The Syrian armed forces continue their reconnaissance missions in desert mountains of the Deir ez-Zor province, the Russian military official added
Belarusian president says preparing republic’s citizens to his stepping down
"I want no disappointment or failure," he said in an interview for the News of the Week program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel
Russian air defense downs 7 HIMARS rockets, 27 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours
In all, the Russian forces have destroyed 639 Ukrainian warplanes, 282 helicopters, 30,112 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 anti-aircraft missile systems
Zelensky’s time gone, pragmatic politicians are to replace him — opposition politician
"Zelensky is a master of political shows, but he cannot count money, resources, anticipate potential situations," Viktor Medvedchuk added
IAEA chief expected to visit Kursk NPP soon — Russian diplomat
According to Ulyanov, Grossi responded to Russia’s invitation to visit the Kursk NPP promptly
Belarus hopes to receive more Russian helicopters, fighter jets next year
We received another batch of Mi-35M helicopters this spring, Andrey Lukyanovich said
Kiev raising stakes with Kursk Region, says Lukashenko about Ukraine's raid
On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine
US sees ex-Ukrainian interior minister as replacement for Zelensky — Russian intelligence
According to the SVR, White House officials believe that the move "will allow the West to better prepare for possible talks with Russia on resolving the conflict"
Russian Army operates around 170 battalion tactical groups — defense chief
These are the forces that are ready for deployment in an hour after an alert signal, Sergey Shoigu pointed out
Kiev troops will be forced to retreat from Russia after attack on Kursk region — expert
According to Monica Duffy Toft, Kiev’s surviving troops and equipment "will be redistributed, after rest and refit, to other critical areas of Ukraine’s front with Russia"
Russian paratroopers destroy Ukrainian army’s Starlink satellite antennas in Kherson area
Russian forces carry out combat operations in the daytime and at night using thermal imagers installed on quadcopters
Kiev deserves nothing but defeat, unconditional surrender — Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky remarked that there had been "not a single word of condemnation" of the Kiev regime's crimes from Ukraine's Western allies
NATO invades Russia in Kursk Region, ex-US intel officer says
Scott Ritter noted that the Russian army was learning from the situation in the Kursk Region and would use that experience in the future
IAEA confirms Russia’s non-involvement in fire at ZNPP — Russian diplomat
The fire at the Zaporozhye plant’s cooling tower followed after Ukraine’s drone attack on August 11
Musk says he did not donate Tesla Cybertruck to Chechnya’s head
"Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general? That’s amazing," Elon Musk noted
Bridge across Seim River destroyed in Russia’s Kursk Region — official
According to the report, overland evacuation from a part of the Glushkovsky District is now cut off
Russia’s Battlegroup West seize 30 Ukrainian army’s strongholds over past day
Battlegroup West’s motor rifle units improved their forward edge positions
Baku says Armenian troops shelled Azerbaijani positions in Nakhichevan
The ministry reported shelling attacks on Azerbaijani positions in Nakhichevan on Thursday and Friday
Iskander missile systems successfully destroy key Ukrainian military targets — producer
"This precision weapon is very powerful and highly intelligent," it said
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Russian company announces bonus of about $170,000 for first F-16 jet shot down in Ukraine
The company earlier announced cash prizes for destruction of West-supplied tanks in Ukraine
Russian aerospace forces strike two terrorists bases in Syria
During the past day, the Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on two places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area
Rosatom invited IAEA head to visit Kursk NPP at right moment, Russian envoy in Vienna says
He added to during the phone call with Gross, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev drew his attention to the "deteriorating situation in the security of Zaporozhye and Kursk NPPs due to the reckless actions of the Ukrainian side."
American family escapes moral decline in US, seeks asylum, better life in Russia
Irina Volk noted that Leo and Chantel Heyer were born and raised in New York
Two women wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks on Belgorod Region
Another drone attacked a passenger car in the village of Yasnye Zori. The car was burned down
EU keeping quiet about Ukraine's Kursk attack for fear of negative consequences — media
According to the unnamed European diplomat, the EU leaders’ silence is rooted in "curiosity multiplied by trepidation and anticipation" of the consequences of the Ukrainian attack
New world order possible only with powerful trigger — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin pointed out that it is impossible to imagine a situation in which the West would want to maintain its dominance in a narrower format
Harris holds slim lead over Trump in latest poll
The survey was held from August 9 through 13 among more than 2,300 respondents nationwide
Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka region starts to erupt
The volcano has also released a gush of lava
Transit to Kazakhstan stopped after explosion on Soyuz gas pipeline in Orenburg region
The transit of gas through the Alekseevka GIS to the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan was terminated from a cylinder of the Orenburg-Novopskov gas pipeline
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Strong earthquake rattles Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka region
Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said another powerful tremor was unlikely
Putin, Russian troops "to sweep Ukrainian military" in Kursk Region — Lukashenko
Belarus and Russia see that Western countries may send in its military formations directly to Ukraine, Lukashenko noted
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Talks on Ukraine should start from what was reached in Istanbul — Lukashenko
"If the situation develops as near Kursk, there will be an escalation, which will result in Ukraine’s elimination," the president added
Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft with fruit, scientific equipment, other cargo docks ISS
The cargo spacecraft docked the station in automatic mode
US expert calls Russian version of fire on Zaporozhye NPP ‘more plausible’
The expert added that IAEA officials examined the damaged cooling tower on Monday but could not determine the cause of the fire
Several Ukrainian drones downed near Belgorod — governor
Another drone attack was reported from the village of Malomikhailovka near Shebekino
Local official warns people against returning to their homes in Kursk Region border areas
Marina Degtyareva called on people to be patient
Death toll in rain-related disasters in Pakistan since early July climbs to 195 — daily
According to The Express Tribune, the widespread devastation caused by the heavy rains since July 1 includes the destruction of 2,293 properties
US forces destroy Houthi drone in Yemen
This was reported by the US Central Command
