Intermediaries may hold consultations with Hamas following Doha talks

DUBAI, August 15. /TASS/. The Gaza Strip ceasefire talks will be held in Doha with Israel, Qatar, Egypt and the US participating, Reuters said.

According to the news agency, the Palestinian Hamas movement will not take part in the negotiations, "but an official briefed on the talks said mediators expected to consult with the Palestinian group afterwards."

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Hamas wants the intermediaries to come back with a "serious response" from Israel. If that happens, Hamas representatives will meet with the mediators after the Thursday meeting.

A new round of talks on the Gaza truce is expected to be held in Doha on August 15. Israel’s authorities approved sending a delegation to the negotiations. On August 11, Hamas urged the intermediaries to present the movement with a specific plan for implementing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and then make Israel observe it.