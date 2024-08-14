Netanyahu agrees to send delegation to Doha on August 15 for Gaza talks

TEL AVIV, August 14. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to send a delegation on August 15 for Gaza talks, his office said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved tomorrow's departure of the Israeli delegation to Doha and a mandate for the talks," the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Government Spokesman David Mencer told foreign media at a news conference that the country will send a delegation to the Gaza settlement talks that are scheduled for August 15, regardless of what decision Hamas will make about the presence of its emissaries there. He said Israel is determined to accomplish success at the talks.

Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister's office, told TASS that the delegation will include Mossad Director David Barnea, Israeli Security Agency Director Ronen Bar and the prime minister’s foreign policy adviser, Ophir Falk.

On August 9, the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the US issued a joint statement calling on Israel and Hamas to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo. The mediators also signaled their readiness to present a final draft agreement, which is based on the principles put forward by US president Joe Biden and supported by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

In November last year, a humanitarian truce was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted for a week. During that time, according to Israel, more than 100 hostages were released. On December 1 of the same year, the ceasefire was violated by radicals, hostilities resumed and continue to this day. According to the latest data from Israel, there are 115 hostages in Gaza.