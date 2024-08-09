US announces another military aid package to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. Washington is announcing another $125 mln military aid package to Ukraine, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said at a briefing.

"Today, the United States is announcing another new security assistance package for Ukraine," he noted, adding that the package was worth $125 mln.

According to the Pentagon, the package will include ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, Stinger missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, as well as Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles.

In addition, the US will also provide Ukraine with High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) ambulances, multi-mission radars, equipment to protect critical national infrastructure and other equipment and spare parts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that weapons supplies to Ukraine will not change the situation on the battlefield, only prolonging the conflict.