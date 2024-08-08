No notification from Ukraine of plans to attack Russia’s Kursk Region — US diplomat

WASHINGTON, August 8. /TASS/. Ukraine did not notify Washington of its plans to attack Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at a briefing.

Asked if the US had "visibility from the Ukrainians before they went into Russia," he answered in the negative. "But it's not unusual for the Ukrainians not to notify us of their exact tactics before they execute them. It’s the war that they're conducting. We provide them with equipment, we provide them with advice, but when it comes to the kind of day-by-day tactics that they carry out, the day-by-day strikes that they take, sometimes we're in communication about them, sometimes we're not, and it's appropriate for them to make those decisions," Miller noted.

He added that the US was in contact with Kiev in order to figure out the Ukrainian army’s intentions regarding its operation.

On August 6, the borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Shelling and drone strikes killed five civilians and injured 31 people, including six children. Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said that Russian troops would complete their operation in the Kursk Region by defeating Ukrainian forces and regaining control of the border. According to Gerasimov, the Ukrainian assault involved up to 1,000 servicemen. The enemy lost 315 troops, with at least 100 of them killed, as well as 54 pieces of equipment, including seven tanks.