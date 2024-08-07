Top Iranian commander welcomes Hamas’ pick for political leader

DUBAI, August 7. /TASS/. Hamas selecting Yahya Sinwar as its new political chief may strip Israel of any hopes of survival, said Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.

"The selection yesterday <...> of Yahya Sinwar indicated the Palestinian combatants and Hamas’ determination and the fact that the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) has to give up hopes of survival," Tasnim News Agency quoted the Iranian general as saying. Mousavi called Sinwar one of the greatest fighters for Palestinian freedom.

The Iran Army chief also warned that Israel will receive a "definite and decisive response" for its crimes, including the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

On July 31, Hamas said that Politburo Chairman Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite military units) said that Haniyeh was killed with a short-range projectile carrying a warhead with about 7 kg of explosives, adding that his assassination was organized by Israel with the US’ support.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian radical movement announced that it had named Sinwar as head of the Hamas political bureau as a replacement for the late Haniyeh. Sinwar is believed to be a founder of the movement’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and Hamas’ internal security force Majd, which is known for its punitive operations against Palestinians collaborating with Israel.