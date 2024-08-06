EU Council greenlights 4.2 bln euro of aid to Kiev — Hungarian Presidency

BRUSSELS, August 6. /TASS/. The EU Council approved the decision endorsed earlier by EU permanent representatives to allocate about 4.2 bln euro to Kiev from the Ukraine Assistance Fund, the Hungarian Presidency in the EC said on the X social network.

"With the completion of the written procedure, the Council has adopted an implementing decision today, authorizing the first payment of nearly €4.2 billion under the Ukraine Facility," the presidency said.

"This decision supports Ukraine's macro-financial stability and the functioning of its public administration," it added.

The European Commission said earlier that it intends to make this tranche to Ukraine by September of this year.