Hezbollah drones hit military targets near Nahariya, Haifa

BEIRUT, August 6. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shiite militia Hezbollah have attacked Israeli military facilities in the Western Galilee.

In a statement of posted on a Telegram channel Hamas says that kamikaze drones hit an Israeli army base in Nahariya and attacked several military facilities near Haifa and Akko.

According to Al Jazeera TV, air-raid sirens were turned on in more than 20 locations in northern Israel. Several explosions occurred in the city of Haifa. No consequences are mentioned. One drone hit a vehicle. Two settlers were injured.