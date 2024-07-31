Palestine constantly in touch with Russia on situation in Middle East — envoy

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Palestine is in close contact with Russia over the situation in the Middle East and highly values Moscow’s stance, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"We are in daily contact with the Russian Foreign Ministry," the diplomat said. "We’ll see what happens but we are always in touch," he added.

The diplomat reiterated that following attacks in Lebanon and Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry immediately condemned them. "We highly appreciate Russia’s position," he added.