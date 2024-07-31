Hamas political chief killed as 'airborne projectile' hits his residence — media

DUBAI, July 31. /TASS/. Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed as an "airborne projectile" hit his residence in northern Tehran, Iran’s Nournews reported.

According to the news agency, the assassination took place at around 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (10:30 p.m. GMT on Tuesday - TASS). An investigation into the circumstances of what Nournews said was a terrorist operation is currently underway.

Earlier, the Palestinian radical movement Hamas said its Politburo chief Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian. Al Hadath television reported that Haniyeh was killed in his bedroom as a missile hit his residence. The projectile that killed the Hamas political chief was launched from a foreign country, according to Al Mayadeen. Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzook has warned that the assassination of Haniyeh will not go unanswered.

Israel has not so far commented on reports that Haniyeh was killed.