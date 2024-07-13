Over 70 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack near Khan-Yunis — Gaza’s health ministry

CAIRO, July 13. /TASS/. More than 70 people were killed in Israel’s air attack on the Al-Mawasi area near Gaza’s southern town of Khan Younis, the enclave’s health ministry said.

"At least 71 people have been killed in the Israeli attack on al-Mawasi," the ministry said adding that according to preliminary information, 289 people were injured. Thirty were previously reported dead and about 100 more wounded.

The Al Arabiya television channel reported that the strike killed Rafa Salama, commander of Palestinian movement Hamas’ militant wing in Khan Younis. Hamas has not commented on this yet. However, its spokesman said that "the victims of the [Israeli air] strike near Khan Younis were only civilians."

The Al Hadath television channel said that the Israeli attack on al-Mawasi targeted Mohammed al-Deif, Hamas’ military wing commander. No further details about his condition have been provided so far.