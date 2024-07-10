Poland to allocate new military aid package worth €100 mln to Ukraine — media

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Poland will send another military aid package Kiev, this one worth 100 mln euro, the Onet website has reported.

According to it, the decision was made by the republic’s government. This military aid package will become the 45th of its kind, Onet notes. It does not give any information about what the package will include or when it will be delivered.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and the republic’s Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk announced the preparation of the new military aid package for Ukraine. According to Onet, Warsaw has already spent €4,5 bln in military support for Ukraine. According to the long-term defense agreement Poland entered into with Ukraine on July 8, the republic has to allocate more military packages before the end of 2024.