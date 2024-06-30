Marine Le Pen re-elected to France’s National Assembly — TV

PARIS, June 30. /TASS/. Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s National Rally parliamentary faction, has again won a seat in the lower house of national parliament, the BFMTV television channel said, citing voting results in her Henin-Beaumont commune.

A candidate needs to score more than half of votes in his or her electoral constituency to win in the first round of voting.

Le Pen called on her supporters to come to polling stations on June 7 when the second round of parliamentary elections will be held. "The victory has not yet won. Everything will be decided during the second round of voting," she said. "We need an absolute majority so that could be appointed Jordan Bardella prime minister by President Emmanuel Macron in eight days."

The right-wing National Rally is winning 33% of the vote, the left-wing New Popular Front is scoring 28.5%, and the presidential coalition Together For the Republic has 22%.

On June 9, Macron announced his decision to dissolve the National Assembly, or lower house of France's parliament, and organize early parliamentary elections following the crushing defeat of the presidential Renaissance Party at the elections to the European Parliament, where it (14.6%) was routed by the opposition National Rally Party (31.4%). The last time the lower house was dissolved was in 1997 by President Jacques Chirac.