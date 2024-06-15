Sweden says Russian military aircraft violated its airspace

STOCKHOLM, June 15. /TASS/. Sweden’s Armed Forces claim that a Russian military jet has breached the country’s airspace near the island of Gotland, according to a statement on their website.

It is alleged that "on Friday afternoon, a Russian Su-24 bomber violated Sweden’s airspace east of the island of Gotland." It is also said that the warplane did not deviate from its course despite Sweden’s Air Force verbal warnings. The Swedish Armed Forces claim that they had to scramble two JAS-39 Gripen fighters to force the military jet to leave the country’s airspace.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told SVT television channel that his ministry was maintaining close contact with allies and would get in touch with the Russian embassy on this matter.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that Russian military aircraft carry out their sorties in strict compliance with international air law.