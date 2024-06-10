Hamas welcomes UNSC resolution on Gaza ceasefire

CAIRO, June 10. /TASS/. Hamas welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and reiterated it is ready for indirect talks with Israel.

"Hamas welcomes the resolution that was adopted by the UN Security Council, which stipulates for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the withdrawal of the Israeli military, a prisoner exchange, the return of displaced persons to their areas of residence, the restoration of infrastructure in the enclave, the rejection of plans to reduce its territory, and the provision of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Strip in the necessary amounts," the group said on Telegram.

Hamas added that they "remain ready to cooperate with the mediators in indirect talks aimed at implementing the aforementioned provisions."

But the group demanded that any consultations take place "in accordance with the demands of the Palestinians" and the radicals themselves.

The UN Security Council voted to pass a US-sponsored resolution in support of the latest proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to a TASS reporter. The 15-member Security Council adopted the resolution in a 14-0 vote, with Russia abstaining.

The US-proposed resolution consists of seven points, the first of which is a call on Hamas to accept the agreement and calls on all sides to fully implement its provisions without conditions or delay.

In addition, the document states that if consultations on the ceasefire run for more than six weeks, the ceasefire will remain in effect as long as the talks are ongoing. The resolution also calls on all UN member countries to support the implementation of the deal and reaffirms the commitment to resolving the conflict between Israel and Palestine on the basis of peaceful coexistence of the two states.