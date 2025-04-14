Chinese envoy vows efforts to develop partnership in AI with Russia

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. China is set to develop cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) with Russia, the Chinese Ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, said in a column for TASS.

"As responsible global powers, China and Russia will continue to play a key role in promoting a global AI management system at the new stage of the development of human civilization," the diplomat said.

China and Russia will seek to surmount obstacles by establishing cooperation, build the future on the basis of inclusiveness, and "jointly create a new page in the history of a community of common destiny for humankind" in the AI era, Zhang maintained.

According to him, "as comprehensive strategic partners in the new era, China and Russia reached a major agreement to strengthen dialogue and cooperation in the development, security and control of artificial intelligence."

"Both countries stand against monopolization of the technology, the use of unilateral coercive measures aimed at containing AI development in certain countries, and the rupture of global supply chains in this sphere," the ambassador emphasized citing principles formulated in a joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the context of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia.