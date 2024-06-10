UNSC adopts US-sponsored resolution on Gaza ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS, June 10. /TASS/. The UN Security Council voted to pass a US-sponsored resolution in support of the latest proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to a TASS reporter.

The 15-member Security Council adopted the resolution in a 14-0 vote, with Russia abstaining.

The US-proposed resolution consists of seven points, the first of which is a call on Hamas to accept the agreement and calls on all sides to fully implement its provisions without conditions or delay.

In addition, the document states that if consultations on the ceasefire run for more than six weeks, the ceasefire will remain in effect as long as the talks are ongoing. The resolution also calls on all UN member countries to support the implementation of the deal and reaffirms the commitment to resolving the conflict between Israel and Palestine on the basis of peaceful coexistence of the two states.