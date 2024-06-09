Iran’s Election Headquarters chooses six candidates for president

DUBAI, June 9. /TASS/. Six politicians have been allowed to vie for Iranian president, Mohsen Eslami, the chair of the Iranian Election Headquarters, told the IRIB television channel.

According to Eslami, they are parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani, the Supreme leader’s envoy to the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Saeed Jalali, lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian, former Iranian prosecutor Mustafa Purmohammadi, and Vice President Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

Thus, former parliament speaker Ali Larijani and former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad will not take part in the presidential race.

IRIB reported earlier in the day that the Guardian Council has finished selecting candidates who will contest presidential office following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in the helicopter crash on May 19. The registration of candidates proceeded from May 30 to June 3. The Election Headquarters received documents from 80 out of 278 registration seekers. The election will be held on June 28.