MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are facing a difficult situation in several areas, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said.

According to the top general, the most severe situation is in the Kurakhovo, Pokrovsk, Kupyansk and Kharkov areas. In addition, Syrsky referred to problems near Volchansk in the Kharkov Region and Chasov Yar in the Kiev-controlled area of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"In general, the situation remains tense due to the high intensity of hostilities," he wrote on his Facebook page (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designed as extremist). Syrsky also said that the Russian forces had gained the upper hand in armored vehicles and the use of guided bombs.

Ukraine’s army chief also mentioned the Kupyansk area, where "fierce fighting is ongoing," he said. Syrsky pointed out that the main objective there is to provide the Ukrainian army with sufficient munitions and combat-ready reserves, which, in his version, will make it possible to "strengthen the defense."

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that some settlements had been liberated in the Kharkov Region and that the advance deep into the enemy’s defense was continuing. Vitaly Ganchev, head of the region’s military-civilian administration, told reporters on May 22 that the Russian Armed Forces had liberated 49 settlements in the Kharkov Region, including 36 ones in the Kupyansk district and 13 more in the northern areas of the region.