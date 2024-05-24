Western countries should not send troops to Ukraine — Polish foreign minister

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Kiev's Western allies should not send their troops to Ukraine, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said, speaking at the London Defense Conference.

"We do not need to fight [in Ukraine by sending] our troops there. We only need to provide funding and weapons to Ukrainians who are fulfilling their duty," the PAP news agency quoted the Polish diplomat as saying. Previously, Sikorski praised and endorsed French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative to send Western countries' ground troops to Ukraine.

On February 26, Macron said that such an idea was discussed at a meeting in Paris attended by about 20 Western countries. According to him, the participants did not reach a consensus on this issue, but such a scenario cannot be ruled out in the future. The Polish authorities, including President Andrzej Duda and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz have repeatedly confirmed that Warsaw has no intention to send its troops to Ukraine.