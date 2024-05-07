Hamburg branch of AfG seeks to expel party member over trip to Russia as election observer

BERLIN, May 7. / TASS/. The Hamburg branch of the Alternative for Germany party wants to expel Olga Petersen over her trip to Russia as an election observer, N-TV television reported.

The branch initiated expulsion proceedings against the fellow party member. Petersen had earlier been kicked out AfG’s parliamentary group. AfG said she had deceived members of the state executive committee about her participation as an election observer in Russia and later described the ballot as open, democratic and free.

The AfD faction says that Petersen had said beforehand that she was traveling to Russia as a private individual.

"The fundamental differences of opinion that have come to light make further cooperation impossible," it said in a statement.

Petersen said she wanted to defend herself legally against the expulsion proceedings and keep her parliamentary mandate.