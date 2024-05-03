Israel may declare ceasefire only to release hostages — deputy ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Israel will be willing to declare a temporary ceasefire only to release the hostages held by Hamas, Deputy Israeli Ambassador to Russia Yulia Rachinsky-Spivakov told TASS.

"A temporary ceasefire is possible only for the purpose of releasing the Israeli hostages that are still being held by Hamas in Gaza," she said, when asked if a ceasefire was possible during religious holidays.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, which lasted for a week. During this time, 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed, continuing to this day.