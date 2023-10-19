UN secretary general to visit border crossing between Egypt, Gaza on Friday — report

CAIRO, October 19. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 20, Al Hadath television reported.

The secretary general "will approach the Rafah border crossing from the Egyptian side," the report said. Before the trip to the border, he is expected to travel to Cairo on October 19 and meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said that Israel will not oppose the delivery of humanitarian aid for the civilian population of the Gaza Strip from Egypt. Israel said the decision was made "in light of the demand from US President Joe Biden."

Cairo has repeatedly stated that it didn’t close the border crossing, and has sought US guarantees to prevent Israeli shelling of the crossing so it can operate nonstop to ensure aid deliveries to the Palestinian people.