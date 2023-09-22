Unknown persons throw paint on gates of Russian embassy in Yerevan

YEREVAN, September 22. /TASS/. Two unidentified persons threw bags of red paint at the gates of the Russian embassy in Yerevan this morning, according to a corresponding video circulating on social media sites.

It shows two men approaching the embassy with small bags of red paint behind their backs. When they are a few steps from the gate of the diplomatic mission, they throw it at the fence. A law enforcement officer almost immediately intervened in the vandals' actions, after which they began to move away from the embassy.

TASS has not yet received any comment from the embassy on the incident.