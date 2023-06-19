Ukraine should provide access to ammonia pipeline blowup site — expert

NEW YORK, June 19. /TASS/. Ukraine should provide Russia with access to the damaged segment of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline if it expects the renewal of the grain deal, Helga Zepp-LaRouche, the founder of The Schiller Institute, told TASS on Monday.

"Since the destruction of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline obviously does not only hurt Russia, but especially countries in the Global South who are dependent on the Russian fertilizer as well as Ukrainian grain exports, Ukraine should make sure that Russia has safe access to the damaged section so that the repair can occur as quickly as possible, if the Black Sea Grain deal is supposed to be extended," the expert said.

African leaders that visited Ukraine and Russia "will certainly judge the behavior of the relevant parties on that point," Zepp-LaRouche noted. "This question cannot be seen outside of the tectonic shift which is going on in the world right now, where the formerly colonized countries recognize the motives behind actions far more clearly than the people in the West who are accustomed to be fed by the Mainstream Media," she stressed.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said earlier that Ukrainian saboteurs blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov Region on the evening of June 5.