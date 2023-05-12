Lukashenko pledges Belarus will take part in UN SDG summit

MINSK, May 12. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has vowed that his country will take part in the UN Sustainable Development Summit, the presidential press service said on Friday.

"The head of state thanked the UN Secretary General [Antonio Guterres] for the invitation to the summit and pledged that Belarus will take active efforts to help organize it and will take part in this important event at a due level," it said.

According to the press service, Lukashenko stressed that the summit due in September is called to focus on the links between peace and sustainable development and give a fresh impetus toward the beginning of a global security dialogue.