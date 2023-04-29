Zelensky says he carries gun on him, practices shooting

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky carries a gun and regularly practices shooting with it, he said on Ukraine’s 1+1 TV channel on Saturday.

"I have a gun [on me]. I can shoot," Zelensky said.

When asked by the journalist whether he practices shooting, the president answered in the affirmative.

Zelensky added that at the beginning of the Russian special military operation, there were "boxes with arms and ammunition in various parts of Bankovaya (the street in Kiev where the presidential office is located - TASS).