Pelosi expresses US’ commitment to strengthen relations with Armenia

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday met with Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan and expressed commitment to strengthen partner relations between the two countries.

"Today [on Snday], our Congressional delegation had the high privilege of meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, a valued partner in advancing security, prosperity, and Democracy in the Caucasus region," she wrote on her Twitter account. "Our Members expressed our appreciation & commitment to strengthen the U.S.-Armenian partnership."

She also reiterated the United States’ commitment to settling the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations.

Earlier, Pashinyan said after a meeting with Pelosi that Armenia values the United States’ clear position concerning Azerbaijan’s actions against it and hopes for Washington’s support in the UN Security Council.

Pelosi arrived in Armenia on Saturday and will stay in that country until September 19. According to the US embassy in Yerevan, she plans to meet with Armenian high-ranking officials to discuss bilateral relations in the current security situation.