US concerned about cyberattacks on Ukraine - administration

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. The United States and its allies are concerned about the cyberattack on the websites of Ukrainian ministries and are in contact with Kiev about the situation, a senior US administration official said during a special telephone briefing for reporters.

"We are in touch with Ukrainians and have offered our support as Ukraine investigates the impact and recovers from the incident. While we continue to assess the impact to Ukrainians, it seems limited so far, with multiple websites coming back online," she said.

"But I want to note, we are — you know, we and our allies and partners are concerned about this cyberattack, and the President has been briefed. But that is the status at this time," she added.

The Security Service of Ukraine said on Friday that it was investigating a large-scale hacker attack on a number of government websites, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education, which occurred last night. The Service claims that hackers posted provocative messages on the main page of the hacked websites, while the content of the websites was not changed, and, according to preliminary information, there were no leaks of personal data.