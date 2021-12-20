Ukrainian ex-president Poroshenko summoned for questioning for buying coal from Donbass

KIEV, December 20. /TASS/. The fifth president of Ukraine, European Solidarity faction lawmaker Pyotr Poroshenko was summoned for questioning in a treason and terror group assistance case on December 23 due to his potential involvement in coal shipments from Donbass self-proclaimed republics, says Ilya Novikov, Poroshenko’s lawyer.

"Two hours ago, a prosecution delegation visited Poroshenko’s residence, asked the security whether the fifth president is at home (he is currently in Warsaw attending a conference, but it is unlikely they didn’t know that), and then pushed a signed letter with a suspicion ‘over the case of coal shipment from [Donetsk People’s Republic] and a subpoena for December 23," Novikov said in Facebook.

The National Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine also stated that "the fifth president of Ukraine is suspected of assisting [Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics] terror groups while acting in a conspiracy, including with Russian top officials." The Bureau noted that Poroshenko is suspected of "procuring coal from the DPR and LPR with state funds."

Commenting on Poroshenko’s case, former National Security and Defense Council secretary Alexander Turchinov noted that "the situation was extremely difficult at the time [2014-2015], there was a military escalation, and the authorities managed to ensure the energy security in those circumstances."

Turchinov noted that Poroshenko’s charge was signed not by Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova, who is currently in the US, but by her deputy Alexey Simonenko.

The National Bureau of Investigation planned to summon Poroshenko on Monday. However, the investigators failed to present Poroshenko with a subpoena. The former president ignored the investigators, got in his car and drove away. Poroshenko left Ukraine that evening. His party, European Solidarity, said that its leader departed "for a previously planned trip in Turkey and Poland." According to the party, Poroshenko is supposed to meet with Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople in Turkey, and attend the Russia-Ukraine-NATO international conference in Poland.

Coal shipment case

Poroshenko’s case involves the allegedly illegal shipments of coal from the self-proclaimed Donbass republics to Kiev in late 2014 - early 2015. According to Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova, Ukrainian state companies spent about $7.6 million on coal from the republics. Poroshenko has become the fourth suspect in the case, initiated over charges of treason and sponsoring terrorism. The case also involves opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, ex-Energy Minister Vladimir Demchishin and businessman Sergey Kuzyara.