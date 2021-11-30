US creates information backdrop for arms supplies to Kiev — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The United States is creating a favorable information background for building up arms supplies to Ukraine by fanning tensions over a "Russian threat", the Russian Security Council’s secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, told the government-published daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta in an interview.

"By fanning tensions over an alleged Russian threat the United States and its allies are creating a favorable information background for building up their military group, reconnaissance activity and supplies of advanced weapons, ammunition and other hardware to the Ukrainian military and to nationalist forces," Patrushev said.

He stressed that Moscow had notified Washington of this and of the absence of any aggressive plans regarding Ukraine on Russia’s part.

"Although the American side has been urged to stop spreading disinformation in the mass media and in contacts with the European partners no changes have followed. The purpose for which all this disinformation is being spread remains unclear for the time being, but possibly it is necessary for providing some arguments for the introduction of more sanctions against Russia," Patrushev said.

"As far as growing military activity by the United States and its allies in the region is concerned, we keep closely following the actions of NATO and Ukrainian forces near our borders," Patrushev said.