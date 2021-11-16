Iran ready to conclude long-term comprehensive cooperation agreement with Russia — Raisi

TEHRAN, November 16. /TASS/. The Iranian side is ready to conclude a long-term agreement on comprehensive cooperation with Russia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"We are ready to conclude the document on long-term comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in order to accelerate the process of the further expansion of bilateral interaction," the presidential press service quoted the Iranian leader as saying.

According to Raisi, "the positions of Tehran and Moscow are close on many international issues." "Opposing the unilateral approach and boosting multipolarity are the common features of the two states," he noted.

The Treaty on the Basis of Mutual Relations and Principles of Cooperation between Iran and Russia was signed in March of 2001 and was automatically extended every five years. On September 24, 2020, during his visit to Moscow, then Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that before another extension, the Iranian side intended to review the opportunities of updating the document taking into account the contemporary reality.