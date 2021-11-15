Putin updates restrictions to goods moving between Russia and Donetsk or Lugansk

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered not to apply export and import restrictions by quantity for goods moving between Russia and Donetsk or Lugansk People’s Republics. The relevant decree of the head of state was posted on Monday on the official web portal of legal information.

"The Russian Government, within the term of one month, to support in order of exclusion for the period until political settlement of the situation in individual areas of Donetsk and Lugansk Regions of Ukraine on the basis of Minsk Agreements non-application of quantity restrictions of export and import in respect of goods that are moved across the Russian state border to territories of the said areas or from such territories (except individual kinds of goods)," the decree says.

The head of state also instructed the government within the term of one month to take measures softening access for goods from Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to Russian markets, including participation of such goods in state procurement, according to the decree of the head of state posted on Monday on the official web portal of legal information.

"The Russian Government, within the term of one month, to support in order of exclusion for the period until political settlement of the situation in individual areas of Donetsk and Lugansk Regions of Ukraine on the basis of Minsk Agreements <...> access for goods originating from the said area on equal conditions with goods of the Russian origin, for purposes of procurements of goods to support government and municipal needs and procurements of goods by individual kinds of legal entities," the document says.