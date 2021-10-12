Coronavirus vaccine skeptics should get jabbed in their sleep, Philippine leader says

BANGKOK, October 12. /TASS/. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has suggested that people, who are still hesitant about being inoculated against COVID-19, should get jabbed in their sleep.

"I know that many still don’t want to [get vaccinated]," Duterte said in his address aired by the government’s PTV channel on Tuesday.

"That’s the problem, those who don’t want to get vaccinated." "So, let’s go [into their homes] and inject them while they are asleep. End of story," the president proposed, vowing to "lead the journey." Meanwhile, Duterte highlighted that besides the immunization, it’s also important to wear masks and keep social distance since only these measures could stem the coronavirus spread in the country.

The Philippines has used nearly 50 mln doses of various COVID-19 vaccines. More than 23 mln people in the country have been fully immunized. The authorities hope to vaccinate up to 70 mln people by the end of this year.

The Philippine president earlier announced he sought to pass a law that would make it possible to send quarantine violators to jail. He also said participants of mass events would face prison terms. In early June, Duterte said murder charges could be brought against individuals who were fully aware that they were COVID-positive, but neglected the rules, infecting others and causing deaths. Besides, the president called on citizens, who refuse to get jabbed, to stay at home. He also denied them the right to choose the vaccine, stressing that all the jabs approved by the local authorities were effective.

On January 30, 2020, the Philippines, home to over 110 mln people, registered the first COVID-19 case. To date, the COVID-19 case tally in the country has surpassed 2.67 mln, while more than 2.53 mln people have recovered and 39,600 patients have died.