Results of State Duma elections reflect will of Russian people — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 20. /TASS/. The results of Russia's State Duma (lower house) elections reflect the will of the Russian people, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday, commenting on the outcome of the vote.

"The State Duma elections are an important event in the Russian people's political life, the results of the vote reflect the will of the Russian people," he said, as quoted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website. "In the future, China will continue to support the Russian people in independently choosing their development path," the diplomat pointed out.

"After the new State Duma is formed, China will be ready to continue boosting cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries, promoting inter-party ties and enriching the contents of Chinese-Russian relations," Zhao Lijian emphasized.

Elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) spanned over three days, September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters also cast their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments. The Russian embassy in Beijing said on Sunday that over 900 Russian nationals had cast their ballots in Russia's parliamentary elections at six polling stations in China.