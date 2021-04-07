Coronavirus cases wordwide up 5% in past week

GENEVA, April 7. /TASS/. More than 4 million novel coronavirus cases were registered worldwide in the past week, which is 5% more than during the previous seven-day period, the World Health Organization (WHO) said a weekly bulletin released in Geneva on Wednesday.

Mortality increased by 11%, as over 71,000 deaths were registered in the reported period, according to the global organization’s figures.

Between March 29 and April 4, the global organization has been informed about 4,038,292 new cases all over the world, and 71,355 deaths. As of April 4, a total of 130,459,184 cases and 2,842,325 COVID-related deaths were reported worldwide.

The most noticeable growth in cases was registered in Southeast Asia (up 36%), Western Pacific (up 25%), and Eastern Mediterranean (up 10%).

Mortality increased in Southeast Asia (up 46%), North and South America (up 15%), Eastern Mediterranean (up 7%), Western Pacific (up 5%), Europe (up 2%), but at the same time declined by 20% in Africa.