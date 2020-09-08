Lukashenko blames US for protests in Belarus

MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has blamed the United States for protests in his country, adding that the unrest in the United States was the result of the development of techniques used by Washington to destabilize the situation in other countries.

"What do you do about Telegram channels? Can you block these Telegram channels? No one can, even those who invented this entire web. The Americans," he said in an interview with Russian journalists, extracts of which was published by the RT television channel.