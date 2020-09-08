Belarusian activist Kolesnikova taken to Gomel Region — ex-presidential nominee’s team

MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova has been taken to Prudok settlement in the Gomel Region, ex-presidential nominee Viktor Babariko’s team said on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Anonymous sources have provided us with information that Maria Kolesnikova was detained and taken to the Mozyrsky border unit (military unit 1257-247768, the Gomel Region, the Mozyrsky District, Prudok settlement)," the statement reads.

The team demanded that the Belarusian authorities "disclose Maria Kolesnikova’s whereabouts and immediately release her if she has been detained, ensuring her right to legal protection."

The Belarus-1 state TV channel said on Telegram earlier that Kolesnikova had been detained when trying to illegally cross the Belarus-Ukraine border. According to Coordination Council member Pavel Latushko, an attempt was made to force Kolesnikova to leave Belarus but she tore her passport when crossing the border.