MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova has been detained at the border with Ukraine, the Belarus-1 TV channel reported on its Telegram channel.

"Members of the Coordination Council for the seizure of power Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov fled abroad last night. Their colleague Maria Kolesnikova tried to flee Belarus illegally but was detained at the border," the report said.