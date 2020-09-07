Lawyers looking for Belarusian opposition politicians Kolesnikova, Kravtsov, Rodnenkov

MINSK, September 7. /TASS/. Lawyers are looking for representatives of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov whom they could not get in touch with, the council’s press service said on Monday.

"We have so far been unable to get in touch with Maria Kolesnikova, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov. The lawyers are looking for them. The appropriate notifications of defense acceptance will be sent to the State Security Committee (KGB) and the Investigative Committee soon," the report said.