Over 100 people detained during Sunday’s protests in Belarus

MINSK, September 6. /TASS/. More than 100 protesters have been detained in Belarus and more may be detained as unauthorized protests are not yet over, Belarusian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told TASS on Sunday.

"More than 100 people have been detained by now. Unauthorized protests still continue, so, more people may be detained," she said.

When asked whether the police used tear gas against the protesters, she said she had no such information. She also promised that the interior ministry would probe into an incident when unidentified people with rubber hoses, according to witnesses, had broken a window of a caf· in Minsk while detaining people.

The Vesna human rights center said that 151 people had been detained during protests in Minsk. According to Vesna, people were also detained during protests in Grodno, Brest, and Baranovichi.

Mach of Unity protests were held on Sunday across Belarus. In Minsk, thousands of protesters came up to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s residence, Independence Palace. By now, the rally is practically over.