Opposition leader’s representative disappears in Belarus

MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s authorized representative Antonina Konovalova has disappeared, according to a statement published on Tikhanovskaya’s Telegram channel.

"Antonina Konovalova, an authorized representative of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has disappeared. Her whereabouts are unknown," the statement reads.

Ex-presidential nominee Viktor Babariko said earlier that there was no information on the whereabouts of Maria Kolesnikova, Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov, members of the opposition’s Coordination Council.

The Belarus-1 state TV channel said on Telegram on Tuesday that Kolesnikova had been detained while trying to illegally cross the Belarus-Ukraine border. The Ukrainian State Border Service said, in turn, that Rodnenkov and Kravtsov had crossed the Belarus-Ukraine border.