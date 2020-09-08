Lukashenko says won’t talk to opposition’s Coordination Council

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has no plans to talk to the opposition’s Coordination Council, as he himself said in an interview with Russian journalists on Tuesday.

"I won’t talk to the opposition’s Coordination Council because I don’t know who these people are. They are no opposition. What they suggest will be a catastrophe for Belarus and the Belarusian people. They want to cut ties with our brotherly country, Russia, they want people to pay for healthcare and education. They want our industrial facilities to be destroyed and workers to lose their jobs," Editor-in-Chief of the Govoril Moskva radio station Roman Babayan quoted Lukashenko on Telegram.