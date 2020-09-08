Americans, ‘young bourgeois’ behind protests in Belarus, Lukashenko says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that protests in the republic have been organized by the US who, according to him, act through centers in Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as by a class of "young bourgeois" that emerged in Belarus, Russia's Rossiya-1 TV reporter Yevgeny Rozhkov cited the Belarus' leader as saying in his interview to Russia's leading media outlets.

"We asked [the president of the country] who is interested in this [supporting the protest movement in Belarus], and what side he expected and expects the trouble to come from," Rozkov said. "He believes that, first and foremost, the Americans are behind everything, acting through centers in Poland and the Czech Republic. But there are also internal reasons, he said. One reason is the fact that two new generations have grown up in Belarus, forming a small class of ‘young bourgeois’, who ‘want power’."

The presidential election in Belarus took place on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. Immediately after the results were announced, mass protests sparked across Belarus, causing clashes with the law enforcement during the first days. The Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council urges people to continue protesting, while the authorities demand that the unauthorized rallies stop. According to the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council board member Pavel Latushko, over 10,000 people have been apprehended in Belarus since August 9.