Lukashenko appoints new KGB and Security Council chiefs

MINSK, September 3. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed new head of the State Security Committee (KGB) and the state secretary of the republic’s Security Council.

According to BelTA news agency, Valery Vakulchuk, who until recently chaired the Belarusian KGB, was appointed as the security chief. Ivan Tertel, who headed the State Control Committee, will head the KGB. He will be succeeded by Valery Gerasimov, who earlier served as the first deputy chief of this agency.

The report said Lukashenko had also greenlighted the appointment of the heads of local executive bodies in a number of districts of the Gomel Region. The chairman of the Oktyabrsky district executive committee Andrei Baranovsky will be appointed as the deputy chairman of the Gomel regional executive committee. He will be replaced by first deputy chairman Sergei Dovgalev.

The director of administration of the Department of Corrections at the Interior Ministry in the Gomel Region Sergei Ermolitsky will head the Gomel regional executive committee. The first deputy chairman, Dmitry Kozel, will serve as the head of the Dobrush district.