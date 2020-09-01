Tikhanovskaya calls talk of constitutional reform in Belarus ‘agenda substitution’

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. The remarks made by former Belarusian presidential candidate Viktor Babariko regarding the need to discuss a constitutional reform is a substitution of the political agenda; the main demand of the opposition is the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in her Telegram channel Tuesday.

"One must not substitute the political agenda by switching to a discussion of a constitutional reform. We are to hear what the people say. People’s demand must come first, and then come reforms that would only be possible after fair elections," Tikhanovskaya said, underscoring that Lukashenko’s resignation remains the main demand of the people of Belarus.

According to Tikhanovskaya, Babariko’s statements look controversial, because Lukashenko currently "seeks to postpone his resignation by speaking about an unclear constitutional reform within an undetermined time span."

On Monday, Babariko’s Telegram channel published a video, apparently recorded in June, before his apprehension. In the video, Babariko says that an "organizational form," uniting all opposition sympathizers, must be established. According to the politician, this organization must be tasked with conducting a constitutional reform, improving the economic situation and providing people "with opportunities to exercise their civil position."

Babariko was apprehended and currently remains in custody over suspicion of organization of illegal activities in Belgazprombank.